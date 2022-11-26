IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Raised to GBX 60

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQE Stock Performance

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 50.10 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £403.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.63. IQE has a one year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 50.90 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

