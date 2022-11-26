IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Raised to GBX 60

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
IQE Stock Performance
Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 50.10 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £403.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.63. IQE has a one year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 50.90 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About IQE
