Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Hostelworld Group Stock Performance
Shares of HSW stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.18. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.40 ($1.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £118.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56.
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
