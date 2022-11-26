Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.67) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 367.50 ($4.35).

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.49) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.71. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 3,277.78. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 375.20 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

