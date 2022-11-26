FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Issued By DA Davidson

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DY opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,895 shares of company stock worth $2,659,348. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 76.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 131,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 64,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.