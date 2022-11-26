Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.25) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.66) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.60) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 215 ($2.54).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

