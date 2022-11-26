The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 800 ($9.46) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 590 ($6.98).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.46) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 685 ($8.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.51) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 753 ($8.90).

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 812.60 ($9.61) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 587.20 ($6.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The company has a market cap of £8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,250.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 699.12.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.72%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.27), for a total value of £174,518.40 ($206,359.70).

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Further Reading

