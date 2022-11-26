HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for HP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the computer maker will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for HP’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HPQ opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

