Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($13.72) price target on the stock.

Marlowe Stock Up 1.0 %

MRL stock opened at GBX 582 ($6.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £558.02 million and a PE ratio of 58,200.00. Marlowe has a 12 month low of GBX 566 ($6.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,094 ($12.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 749.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 774.64.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marlowe

In related news, insider Charles Skinner bought 16,556 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of £99,998.24 ($118,243.16).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.