FY2023 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Lowered by Analyst

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $14.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.40. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2024 earnings at $17.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 target price on goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities set a C$200.00 target price on shares of goeasy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.29.

GSY stock opened at C$122.32 on Thursday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$95.00 and a 12-month high of C$186.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$112.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$113.16. The company has a current ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

