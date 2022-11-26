Assura’s (AGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 76.40 ($0.90).

Assura Price Performance

LON AGR opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 946.67. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 47.43 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 72.35 ($0.86). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.95.

Assura Dividend Announcement

About Assura

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

