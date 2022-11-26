The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €260.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at €205.35 ($209.54) on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €179.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €181.14.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.