The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €260.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of ALV stock opened at €205.35 ($209.54) on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €179.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €181.14.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
