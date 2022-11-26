Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.20 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.20 ($9.39) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.On Stock Performance

EOAN opened at €9.13 ($9.31) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.75.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

