Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Zumiez Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $469.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $49.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Zumiez by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,088 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zumiez by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,464,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 513,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Zumiez by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.