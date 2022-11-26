Analysts Issue Forecasts for Opsens Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opsens in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opsens’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.37 million and a P/E ratio of -33.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.39.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

