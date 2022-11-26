Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $88.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $116.22.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Best Buy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

