Brokers Issue Forecasts for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $11.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.11. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.65 per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DKS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 431.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

