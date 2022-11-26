Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Reduced by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.0 %

JWN stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.