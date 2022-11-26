Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) versus Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Financial Contrast

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 18.63% 10.91% 0.79% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.08 $14.96 million $3.58 9.02 Madison County Financial $21.87 million 3.71 $7.41 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Finward Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated through 30 locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also offers agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

