Northland Capmk Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at $181,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

