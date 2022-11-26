Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) versus iHuman (NYSE:IH) Head-To-Head Survey

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iHuman and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $148.25 million 0.73 -$5.81 million ($0.03) -67.64 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 5.23 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHuman.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -1.23% -1.90% -1.06% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares iHuman and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.4% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iHuman and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats iHuman on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

