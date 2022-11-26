Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after buying an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,703,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

