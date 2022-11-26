NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NN Group from €50.60 ($51.63) to €53.80 ($54.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NN Group from €47.00 ($47.96) to €50.00 ($51.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $21.29 on Monday. NN Group has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

