Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) PT at $31.27

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

