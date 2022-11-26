Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $47.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

