Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 68.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 756,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $11.02 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

