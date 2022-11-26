Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 118.60 ($1.40).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.54) to GBX 114 ($1.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.96) to GBX 89 ($1.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

LON ROO opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.41. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 72.58 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.50 ($3.87).

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 41,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.10), for a total value of £38,144.88 ($45,104.51).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

