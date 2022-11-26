Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Chimerix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $2.20 on Monday. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $193.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chimerix by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

