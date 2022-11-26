Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE:DK opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Delek US has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Delek US by 22.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 124,608 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

