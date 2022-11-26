Raymond James Downgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.24.

Shares of ESS opened at $212.61 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $205.76 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $69,096,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

