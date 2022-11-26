The Goldman Sachs Group Raises InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target to $8.00

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.65.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Stock Up 2.5 %

InnovAge stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.08 million and a PE ratio of -34.45. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InnovAge news, Director Thomas Scully bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 15.3% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after acquiring an additional 613,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.