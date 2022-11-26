Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAPMY. HSBC assumed coverage on Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

