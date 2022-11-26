EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQBBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $351.67.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

