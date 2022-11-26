A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

AlphaValue lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Danske lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23,370.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.40.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 65.23%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

