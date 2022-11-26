Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Aedifica Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24.
About Aedifica
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aedifica (AEDFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.