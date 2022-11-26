Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aedifica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24.

Get Aedifica alerts:

About Aedifica

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.