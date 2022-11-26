The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Target Price to $8.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sotera Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.89.
Sotera Health Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:SHC opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.
Sotera Health Company Profile
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
