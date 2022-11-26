Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.9 %

ANF opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

