Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.62) to GBX 500 ($5.91) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($8.63) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($7.80) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $664.00.

Glencore Stock Performance

Glencore stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Glencore has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Glencore Announces Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

