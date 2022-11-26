The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.67) to GBX 683 ($8.08) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 725 ($8.57) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $751.38.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of SGPYY opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

