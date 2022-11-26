Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VTR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.64.

Ventas Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VTR opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $414,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 27.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 120,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

