Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 20.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

