Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 20.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
