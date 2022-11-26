Head-To-Head Analysis: Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) & PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PetroQuest Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.50%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.86 $251.08 million $1.96 4.08

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Birchcliff Energy 52.78% 33.98% 22.74%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

