WeWork (NYSE:WE) & J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Head to Head Analysis

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) and J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WeWork and J.W. Mays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $2.57 billion 0.81 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A J.W. Mays $21.40 million 4.60 -$710,000.00 ($0.35) -139.14

J.W. Mays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeWork.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

84.2% of WeWork shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of J.W. Mays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WeWork and J.W. Mays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83 J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A

WeWork presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 174.85%. Given WeWork’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WeWork is more favorable than J.W. Mays.

Risk and Volatility

WeWork has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.W. Mays has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and J.W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85% J.W. Mays -3.33% -1.33% -0.75%

Summary

WeWork beats J.W. Mays on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

