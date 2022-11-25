Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,936 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

