Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 432 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $358.27 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.90 and its 200-day moving average is $341.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.