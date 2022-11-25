Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $173.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,206. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

