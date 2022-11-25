Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,262 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

Insider Activity

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $176.36 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

