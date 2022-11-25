Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

NYSE PSX opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

