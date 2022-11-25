Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 71,371 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,371 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tesla were worth $132,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,566,241,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,241,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,182,613,000 after acquiring an additional 161,056 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $183.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

