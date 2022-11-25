Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 124,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 375,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 139,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Fiserv stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.