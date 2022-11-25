BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 60.4% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PulteGroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

